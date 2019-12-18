Goodyear buys Evansville-based tire and service company - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Goodyear buys Evansville-based tire and service company

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has purchased an Evansville-based company that's one of the Midwest's largest tire and service companies. Goodyear announced Monday it had bought Raben Tire Company in a stock deal that includes all of Raben Tire's businesses. Company spokeswoman Barbara Hatala says Raben will continue to operate with its own name for the immediate future. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Raben was founded in Evansville in 1952 and now includes more than 30 tire and service locations, multiple retread production plants, a specialty tire house and wholesale distribution centers.

