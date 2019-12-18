Man charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old at library - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old at library

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a 25-year-old man faces three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault for allegedly attacking an 11-year-old girl in a Chicago Public Library branch. Damond Hampton of Chicago was arrested Monday about an hour after the attack at the library branch on the city's far South Side. Police say the girl was left alone by her mother in a corner room about 4 p.m. when a man seated nearby entered and sexually assaulted the girl. The victim's in stable condition at a hospital. The library has issued a statement saying it takes “patron safety very seriously” and is cooperating with police.

