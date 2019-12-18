Mt. Vernon approves permit for downtown recreational cannabis dispensary

Mt. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon City Council approved a permit for a second recreational cannabis dispensary in town at Monday night's meeting.



The business, Starbuds, LLC based out of Colorado, will be located in the old Jefferson State Bank Building located at Main and 10th Street according to mayor John Lewis.

"It's rare that you get an opportunity for a company to come in, especially to your downtown area, which struggles because we have the interstate," said Lewis. "They're willing to make a million dollar investment in our community."

Lewis hopes the business helps boost tourism and bring more people to the city's downtown.

Starbuds has applied for a Social Equity license and if approved, the dispensary could open as early as October 2020.

The first permit was issued to Thrive, to put a dispensary in at 800 South 45th Street, also known as Wells Bypass on Mt. Vernon’s west-side. Thrive has operated two medical marijuana dispensaries in Harrisburg and Anna with the expectation for them to become recreational dispensaries in January.