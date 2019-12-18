Mt. Vernon approves permit for downtown recreational cannabis di - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon approves permit for downtown recreational cannabis dispensary

Posted: Updated:

Mt. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon City Council approved a permit for a second recreational cannabis dispensary in town at Monday night's meeting.
 
The business, Starbuds, LLC based out of Colorado, will be located in the old Jefferson State Bank Building located at Main and 10th Street according to mayor John Lewis.

"It's rare that you get an opportunity for a company to come in, especially to your downtown area, which struggles because we have the interstate," said Lewis. "They're willing to make a million dollar investment in our community."

Lewis hopes the business helps boost tourism and bring more people to the city's downtown. 

Starbuds has applied for a Social Equity license and if approved, the dispensary could open as early as October 2020.

The first permit was issued to Thrive, to put a dispensary in at 800 South 45th Street, also known as Wells Bypass on Mt. Vernon’s west-side. Thrive has operated two medical marijuana dispensaries in Harrisburg and Anna with the expectation for them to become recreational dispensaries in January. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.