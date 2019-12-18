Jackson County students holding murder mystery dinner to fund own businesses

For students a part of the Jackson CEO Program, 'Bad Santa' is more than a movie.

The small group of students from Carbondale, Murphysboro, Tri-Co and Elverado are putting on a 'Bad Santa' Murder Mystery dinner.

Each semester, students with the program put their minds together to come up with a fundraising event, then next semester the money raised help them start their own individual businesses.

Instructor Nic Skovgaard says the program is a hands-on way to prepare high school students for the future.

"What a difference it makes to watch these kids from where they started to where they finish the class," he explains. "How to look people in the eye, how to shake hands, how to write a professional email and communicate professionally."

This year, students pitched their fundraiser ideas Shark Tank-style until it was agreed upon to hold the murder mystery dinner.

Attendees will be assigned a character and have to solve clues to help solve the murder by the end of the interactive dinner.

The dinner includes salad and dinner rolls, pork loin, cheesy potatoes, green beans and a dessert.

The event will take place at the Murphysboro Elk's Lodge on Saturday, December 21st from 6-9 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to come at 5 p.m. for cocktails and to be assigned their character, as well as, shop the silent auction.

Tickets cost $45 and can be purchased here.

Murphysboro Elk's Lodge:

1809 Shomaker Dr.

Murphysboro, IL 62966

(618) 684-4541