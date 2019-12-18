House starts historic session to impeach Trump; GOP stalls

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House has gaveled in for a historic session to impeach President Donald Trump. He faces charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Democratic lawmakers to gather for what she calls a "solemn" session Wednesday.

As soon as it opened, Republicans tried to halt the proceedings with a procedural vote. It was defeated on a party-line vote.

There will be at least six hours of debate, with votes on the articles of impeachment expected by evening.

Trump tweeted his outrage, saying, "I DID NOTHING WRONG!"

A tally compiled by The Associated Press shows Pelosi has the votes to approve the charges. That would sent the charges to the Senate for a trial expected in early January.