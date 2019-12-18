Weather officials: 24 tornadoes hit South over 2 days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The National Weather Service says at least two dozen tornadoes hit the Southeast this week in a deadly outbreak of severe weather. Forecast teams have found evidence that twisters struck from western Louisiana to southern Georgia on Monday and Tuesday. Weather service reports show 10 tornadoes hit Mississippi and nine touched down in Alabama. Louisiana was hit by three twisters, and two struck Georgia. The strongest storm was an EF-3 tornado with winds of as much as 160 mph. It left a path 62 miles long and as wide as 400 yards in Louisiana.

