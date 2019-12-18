Major pattern change brings warmth our way ahead of Christmas - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Major pattern change brings warmth our way ahead of Christmas

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Brrr! It's a cold Wednesday morning with temperatures running in the low to mid 20s. Stubborn low clouds will be slow to exit this morning, but sunshine will return by the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 30s. 

Once we get through a cold Wednesday, a warming trend will get kick started with 50s expected by the weekend. 

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Historically, the chance is never high for our region, but this year, it's not going to happen. Temperatures will be trending well above average for Christmas week. 

Meteorologist breaks it all down in the forecast on News 3 This Morning. We've got you covered!
 

