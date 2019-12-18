Armored truck driver sentenced to 37 months in theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former armored truck driver has been sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of more than $900,000 that he admitted taking from the vehicle. U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a news release that Mark Nicholas Espinosa was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Louisville. Espinosa pleaded guilty in September to theft, bank robbery, transportation of stolen money, transactions involving stolen money and money laundering. Coleman's office says Espinosa was supposed to meet his partner in Louisville on Dec. 5, 2018, but didn't show up. The Garda World truck was found abandoned. Espinosa was arrested in Connecticut with almost $900,000 found in his apartment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.