Saline County board meeting heated over health insurance

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Saline County board's decision to switch health insurance providers for county employees came under fire during a special meeting Tuesday night.

Board members were ready to discuss the $1 million dollar budget shortfall to see which departments would have to make cuts.

But the shortfall, fell short of entering the discussion.

Much of the focus centered on the county's new health insurance provider, Insurance Program Managers Group (IPMG). Union representative Judy Simpson said the new switch would cost the county around $30,000 more per employee, adding that the high costs could lead to cuts.

"They're going to go home and see their family and they won't have any assurance that they're going to have a job come January 1," Simpson said. "That's weighing on them with Christmas one week away."

State's attorney Molly Kasiar became concerned over the details of the contract. She says it would allow the board to select employees who would be eligible for insurance.

When Kasiar asked the board if they knew about the finer points of the contract. Her answer was met with silence.

"Why would you be approving a contract, entering into a contract to which none of you know the answers," Kasiar said. "You will be legally liable for what is contained in this contract. That's my concern."

The board voted to renew it's current provider-- Blue Cross Blue Shield-- while board members conduct more research into IPMG.

The budget shortfall is expected to be addressed at the next county meeting Thursday night.