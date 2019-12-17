Southern Illinois doctor convicted of killing estranged wife - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois doctor convicted of killing estranged wife

HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois doctor accused of killing his estranged wife and burning the body has been convicted of first-degree murder. Brian Burns is already serving a 20-year prison sentence for trying to arrange the kidnapping of a Saline County prosecutor. Authorities say Brian Burns decided to kill Carla Burns in 2016 because he was going to take a financial hit if she filed a separate tax return during their divorce proceedings. Burns claims his wife shot herself.

