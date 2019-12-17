Southern Illinois doctor convicted of killing estranged wife

HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois doctor accused of killing his estranged wife and burning the body has been convicted of first-degree murder. Brian Burns is already serving a 20-year prison sentence for trying to arrange the kidnapping of a Saline County prosecutor. Authorities say Brian Burns decided to kill Carla Burns in 2016 because he was going to take a financial hit if she filed a separate tax return during their divorce proceedings. Burns claims his wife shot herself.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.