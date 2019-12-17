Brian Burns found guilty of murdering estranged wife - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Brian Burns found guilty of murdering estranged wife

Posted: Updated:

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- One day after taking the stand in his own defense, a Saline County jury found a former doctor guilty of murdering his wife.

On March 10, 2016, the Marion Police Department received several calls concerning the whereabouts of Carla Burns. Brian Burns was arrested and charged with Carla Burns' murder six days later.

During this week's trial, Burns claimed Carla's death was an accident. Prosecutors argued Brian Burns shot and killed Carla then burned her body.

Both sides rested their case on Tuesday and gave the case to the jury. 

Jurors then returned a guilty verdict on first degree murder and concealing a homicidal death.

Brian Burns is set to be sentenced February 11. 

