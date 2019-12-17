Convicted killer pardoned by Bevin declares innocence - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Convicted killer pardoned by Bevin declares innocence

By DYLAN LOVAN
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A slew of last-minute pardons by Republican former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is stirring new controversy, as a clemency recipient whose family raised campaign money for Bevin declared his innocence. Patrick Baker is alleging that someone else killed Donald Mills during a home break-in in 2014. Baker's family held a fundraiser for Bevin last year. Baker says his family did not “pay for his release.” Attorneys for Baker say they believe the Kentucky State Police botched the investigation. But the state court of appeals upheld Baker's conviction last year.

