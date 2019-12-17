Chicago Police overhauling detective divisions

The Chicago Police Department is beefing up its detective ranks and spreading detectives around the city in the hope of catching up to departments in other major cities that solve a far higher percentage of homicide cases. Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck announced Tuesday that the number of detective divisions will increase from three to five _ a move that comes seven years after the city closed two detective divisions to save money. The department says by moving detectives closer to where many crimes are committed, they'll be able to reach crime scenes before witnesses have dispersed and evidence has been destroyed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.