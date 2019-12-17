Missouri teams with university to form transportation center - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri teams with university to form transportation center

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The state of Missouri and its main university system are teaming up on a new research center focused on transportation. The Missouri Center for Transportation Innovation will conduct research on such things as connected and autonomous vehicles, improved materials for roads and bridges, and ways to relieve congestion on highways. It's a collaboration of the Missouri Department of Transportation and the University of Missouri System. Core funding will be provided by MoDOT, but the center hopes to attract federal grants for its research. It will be led by Bill Buttlar, an engineering professor at the university's Columbia campus.

