More sunshine on tap for Wednesday but it will be cold

WSIL -- The sunshine made it's return today but temperatures stayed cold, topping out in the 30s.

Tonight will be a quiet night with mostly clear skies and more cold temperatures. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low 20s, you'll probably want to bundle up tomorrow morning! Tomorrow we will see more sunshine across the region but the cold will hang on. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the 30s again.

After tomorrow warmer weather will make it's return!

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3. We've got you covered!