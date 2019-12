ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A Rockford man who aimed a laser pointer at a law enforcement helicopter has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Brenton Wells admitted that he pointed the laser at the helicopter for two minutes while in his backyard a year ago. His attorney says he didn't intend any harm.

