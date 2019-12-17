State, Ameren reach preliminary deal on 144-mile bike trail - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State, Ameren reach preliminary deal on 144-mile bike trail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The state of Missouri and Ameren have reached an agreement that brings a 144-mile (231.75 kilometer) biking trail one step closer to reality. The deal announced Tuesday by Ameren and the Department of Natural Resources paves the way for the land to be transferred from an Ameren subsidiary to the state, but does not yet transfer the land. For that to happen, supporters will need to raise $9.8 million to cover some of the costs of the trail. If it is completed, the trail would stretch from Beaufort, in Franklin County, to Windsor, in Henry County. It would connect with the Katy Trail in Windsor.

