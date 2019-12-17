Illinois man with trick gun gets 30-year prison sentence - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois man with trick gun gets 30-year prison sentence

JONESBORO, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois man accused of rigging a shotgun to his shed to prevent breaks-ins has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the death of a man who opened the shed door and was shot. William Wasmund of Union County was sentenced Monday, three months after being convicted of first-degree murder in Jeff Spicer's death. A jury rejected arguments that Wasmund had a right to defend his property. At trial, Wasmund's attorney told jurors Spicer should not have ignored signs telling people to stay away from the shed.

