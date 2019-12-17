Illinois man with trick gun gets 30-year prison sentence

JONESBORO, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois man accused of rigging a shotgun to his shed to prevent breaks-ins has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the death of a man who opened the shed door and was shot. William Wasmund of Union County was sentenced Monday, three months after being convicted of first-degree murder in Jeff Spicer's death. A jury rejected arguments that Wasmund had a right to defend his property. At trial, Wasmund's attorney told jurors Spicer should not have ignored signs telling people to stay away from the shed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.