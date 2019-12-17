Rend Lake Fireworks unlikely to happen in 2020 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rend Lake Fireworks unlikely to happen in 2020

Posted:

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- The Benton/West City Area Chamber of Commerce will not put on the annual Fourth of July Rend Lake Fireworks in 2020.

According a release on the chamber's Facebook page the fireworks show has become a financial and physical burden. The chamber has reached out for volunteers and financial partnerships but has not had any luck.

Chamber President Lauren Johnson called it an "extremely difficult" decision but the best one for the chamber and its members.

The chamber is asking any group that wants to take over the Rend Lake Fireworks in 2021 or partner with them to reach out. 

