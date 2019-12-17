Chicago student pleads not guilty in IS computer coding case

Chicago (AP) - A Chicago college student has pleaded not guilty to a terrorism charge accusing him of writing computer code to help Islamic State bypass programs designed to block the group's propaganda from social media. Thomas Osadzinski appeared calm at his brief arraignment Tuesday in Chicago federal court. He's charged with one count of material support for terrorists. A conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison term. A complaint says Osadzinski boasted about his computer skills and ability to speak Arabic. He also allegedly said he would use a gun and explosives to elude authorities if necessary.

