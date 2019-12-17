Chicago student pleads not guilty in IS computer coding case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago student pleads not guilty in IS computer coding case

Posted: Updated:

Chicago (AP) - A Chicago college student has pleaded not guilty to a terrorism charge accusing him of writing computer code to help Islamic State bypass programs designed to block the group's propaganda from social media. Thomas Osadzinski appeared calm at his brief arraignment Tuesday in Chicago federal court. He's charged with one count of material support for terrorists. A conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison term. A complaint says Osadzinski boasted about his computer skills and ability to speak Arabic. He also allegedly said he would use a gun and explosives to elude authorities if necessary.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.