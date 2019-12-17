Ford to add 3,000 jobs in the Detroit area, invest $1.45B - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ford to add 3,000 jobs in the Detroit area, invest $1.45B

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area. It's also investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles. The company says about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne. The factory will get 2,700 new jobs during the next three years. Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, where 300 new jobs will be added. Hiring will begin next year.

