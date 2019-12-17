Detroit man pleads guilty in NW Indiana jewelry store heist

HAMMOND, Ind. - A Detroit man has pleaded guilty in a smash-and-grab robbery during which he and two others allegedly stole more than $1 million in jewelry from a northwestern Indiana jewelry store. Twenty-nine-year-old Darren S. Bell pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Hammond to a federal charge of armed robbery that interfered with interstate commerce. Authorities allege that in January 2019, Bell, another Detroit man and a third unidentified individual entered a jewelry store in Hobart, smashed display cases with hammers and fled the fled the store with $1,009,145 worth of miscellaneous jewelry in bags.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.