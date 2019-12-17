Appeals court approves controversial Grain Belt power line - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Appeals court approves controversial Grain Belt power line

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Missouri appeals court has approved a controversial wind power transmission line that will cross northern parts of the state to deliver energy from the Midwest to a power grid for eastern states. The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on Tuesday rejected opponents' claims that the state's Public Service Commission was wrong to approve the construction of the Grain Belt Express Transmission line. Missouri landowners in the path of the project line, along with the Missouri Farm Bureau, have fought the line, which they say would take some of their land without providing any benefit to them.

