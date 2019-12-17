Challenge in ex-Chicago Bear girlfriend's death to proceed

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A suburban Chicago judge has given a woman convicted of first-degree murder in the 2007 shooting death of ex-Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle's pregnant girlfriend permission to proceed in her effort for a new trial or evidentiary hearing. Marni Yang's attorney maintains that Yang didn't kill Rhoni Reuter and calls Tuesday's ruling by a Lake County judge a “big step towards exoneration.” State's Attorney Mike Nerheim says the ruling was expected and only means that prosecutors will now have the chance to respond to Yang's claims. Yang is serving two life sentences in prison.

