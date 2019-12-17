Challenge in ex-Chicago Bear girlfriend's death to proceed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Challenge in ex-Chicago Bear girlfriend's death to proceed

Posted: Updated:

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A suburban Chicago judge has given a woman convicted of first-degree murder in the 2007 shooting death of ex-Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle's pregnant girlfriend permission to proceed in her effort for a new trial or evidentiary hearing. Marni Yang's attorney maintains that Yang didn't kill Rhoni Reuter and calls Tuesday's ruling by a Lake County judge a “big step towards exoneration.” State's Attorney Mike Nerheim says the ruling was expected and only means that prosecutors will now have the chance to respond to Yang's claims. Yang is serving two life sentences in prison.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.