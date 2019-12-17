Truman State professor suspended after prostitution charge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Truman State professor suspended after prostitution charge

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - A Truman State University professor and church elder has been charged with seeking sexual favors from college students. Fifty-seven-year-old Barry Cole Poyner, of Kirksville, is scheduled to make an initial appearance Jan. 8 on a misdemeanor count of patronizing prostitution. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. The Kirksville Daily Express reports that court documents say the investigation started after university police received a tip that Poyner has been “harassing male Truman students for sexual contact as well as offering to pay for items for sexual favors by using the app Grindr.”Grindr is a social networking site for gay, bisexual and bi-curious men.

