IHSA rescinds district scheduling system

(WSIL) -- The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) has announced the district scheduling system for football has been rescinded.

The IHSA member schools voted to rescinded the proposal of district football Tuesday.

Regular-season football scheduling and the IHSA Football Playoffs will remain unchanged.

The plan would have removed conferences and implemented a geographic district system.

“There is incredible passion for high school football in our state, and the subject of football district scheduling has been no exception,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Many coaches and communities were excited about the prospect of district scheduling when the vote passed a year ago, just like many are excited today that it will ultimately not occur in 2021. We do not expect the discussion surrounding football regular-season scheduling and the playoff structure to dissipate, so we will be charged with continuing to facilitate discussion and ideas among our member school coaches and administrators.”

The member schools also voted for 10 amendment proposals: