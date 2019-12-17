Firms to pay $386 million to settle price-fixing allegations

By MARC LEVY

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Thirteen large financial firms are agreeing to pay $337 million to settle a lawsuit by more than a dozen government agencies and pension funds accusing them of inflating the price of bonds issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac over seven years. Proposed agreements filed in federal court late Monday would bring to $386 million the amount paid by 16 financial firms that Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella and officials in other states accused of price fixing. Torsella's office estimates government and institutional investors lost around $850 million because of the companies' actions. Those investors will be able to apply to recoup money from the settlement.

