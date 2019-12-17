City denies illegal traffic ticket quota system claims - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

City denies illegal traffic ticket quota system claims

MARSHFIELD, Mo. - A southwest Missouri city is denying accusations that its police department is illegally using traffic ticket quotes to generate revenue. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the city of Marshfield said in a news release that claims about a quota and intimidation are “meritless." The release describes a jump in traffic ticket revenues not as evidence of an illegal scheme, but as the natural result of hiring additional officers in each of the past two years to keep up with city growth. Marshfield Mayor Robert Williams also defended the city in a Facebook post.

