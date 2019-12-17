Chicago: Stop feeding the raccoons along the lakefront - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago: Stop feeding the raccoons along the lakefront

CHICAGO - Chicago city agencies are telling people to stop feeding the raccoons on the city's northern lakefront. WBBM-TV reports people are hand-feeding kitchen scraps to the dozens of raccoons living in the area, and the agencies say that's dangerous. Chicago Park District spokeswoman Irene Tostado said in a statement that it asks that visitors not feed wildlife in parks or along the lakefront for their own safety and the health and wellness of the animals. Chicago Animal Care and Control says that since access to food drives the majority of raccoon-related problems, it recommends residents not feed raccoons or any other wildlife.

