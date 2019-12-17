1 dead in water rescue in eastern Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 dead in water rescue in eastern Kentucky

GREENUP, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say one person has died and crews were attempting to rescue another person from high water. Trooper Bobby King said details were scarce Tuesday morning, but that rescue crews were called to Greenup County around 8 a.m. Tuesday for a water rescue involving two people. He confirmed at least one death and said crews were still in the process of trying to rescue another person. The area had heavy rain overnight and was under a flood watch when the report came in. Several schools in eastern Kentucky delayed or canceled classes Tuesday due to the severe weather.

