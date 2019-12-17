Funeral services Saturday for ex-Gary mayor Richard Hatcher - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Funeral services Saturday for ex-Gary mayor Richard Hatcher

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Funeral services are set for Saturday for former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher at the northwestern Indiana city's Genesis Convention Center. A public visitation is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the downtown Gary convention center, where Hatcher will lie in state. His funeral services are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the center. Both events are open to the public. Hatcher died Dec. 13 at age 86. He was 34 when he was elected Gary's mayor in 1967, becoming one of the first black mayors of a big U.S. city.

