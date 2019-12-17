Wright-Way Animal Rescue searching for pets after crash

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- An early morning accident has a local animal rescue asking for help finding lost pets.

The Wright-Way Rescue transport van was involved in an accident Tuesday morning at Route 13 and Country Club Road in Jackson County. The driver of the van was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shelter says first responders had to cut the vehicle open to get to the animals, and in the process approximately 9 dogs and 3 or 4 cats escaped.

Wright-Way is asking for volunteers to help them search for the lost pets.

If you're in the area and can help, go to the shelter at 8459 Old Highway 13 in Murphysboro. If possible, bring cans of pet food and leashes.

Volunteers will then be directed to the search location.