Murphysboro Police searching for missing teens

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Police Department is asking for the public's help finding two missing teens.

Mariyiah C. Turner, 15, and Aniyah A. M. Jones, 16, were each last seen on November 19.

Police say Turner and Jones are believed to be runaways and may be in Carbondale, Mt. Vernon, or Cairo, Illinois or Sikeston, Missouri.

Anyone with information about Mariyiah Turner or Aniyah A. M. Jones is asked to call local authorities or the Murphysboro Police Department at (618) 684-2121.