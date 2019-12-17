Murphysboro Police searching for missing teens - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murphysboro Police searching for missing teens

Posted: Updated:
Mariyiah C. Turner Mariyiah C. Turner
Aniyah A. M. Jones Aniyah A. M. Jones

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Police Department is asking for the public's help finding two missing teens.

Mariyiah C. Turner, 15, and Aniyah A. M. Jones, 16, were each last seen on November 19. 

Police say Turner and Jones are believed to be runaways and may be in Carbondale, Mt. Vernon, or Cairo, Illinois or Sikeston, Missouri. 

Anyone with information about Mariyiah Turner or Aniyah A. M. Jones is asked to call local authorities or the Murphysboro Police Department at (618) 684-2121. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.