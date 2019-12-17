3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South

By STACEY PLAISANCE and JAY REEVES

Associated Press

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A daylong swarm of tornadoes that left a trail of destruction across the Southeast killed three people and injured a dozen more. It wasn't clear Tuesday exactly how many twisters skipped across the region after the onslaught began early Monday. But the National Weather Service tweeted more than 240 tornado warnings for the region over a roughly 21-hour period. And the Storm Prediction Center logged at least three dozen reports of storm damage from east Texas to Alabama and as far north as Tennessee. One person was killed in Louisiana, and two died in Alabama.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.