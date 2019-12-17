Police investigate fatal shooting in St. Louis area - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police investigate fatal shooting in St. Louis area

Posted: Updated:

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man was fatally shot in the front yard of a St. Louis area home. St. Louis County police say the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Monday in Jennings. The victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the man was in his 50s. Police didn't immediately release his name or details about a suspect.

