Police investigate fatal shooting in St. Louis area

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man was fatally shot in the front yard of a St. Louis area home. St. Louis County police say the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Monday in Jennings. The victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the man was in his 50s. Police didn't immediately release his name or details about a suspect.

