Galatia schools closed after the discovery of a bed bug - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Galatia schools closed after the discovery of a bed bug

Posted: Updated:

GALATIA (WSIL) -- Classes canceled for Galatia Community Unit School District #1 on Tuesday, December 17 after the discovery of a bed bug.

The school district made a Facebook post on Monday, December 16 stating that a single bed bug had been found on a student prompting the schools to dismiss early and canceling classes for the next day.

This call is to inform you that Galatia School District will dismiss at 1:30 today and will NOT be in session on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A bed bug was found today on a student at the high school. The Galatia High School facility will be professionally inspected for bed bugs and treated as necessary. We apologize for this inconvenience and will update parents/guardians as needed. Additionally, we will cancel all extra-curricular activities for tonight and tomorrow night. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.