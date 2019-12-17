Andrew Jackson to be described as slave owner in new plaques - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Andrew Jackson to be described as slave owner in new plaques

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Elected officials in Missouri's Jackson County are adding to plaques to statues of the Kansas City area county's namesake noting that the nation's seventh president was a slave owner and forced thousands of Native Americans off their lands. KMBC-TV reports that statues of Andrew Jackson are located outside courthouses in downtown Kansas City and in nearby Independence. They will note that “Almost two centuries later, we hold a broader, more inclusive view of our nation." Jackson began his term as president in 1829, almost three years after the Missouri State Legislature named the county after him because he was a hero of the War of 1812.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.