Lincoln Birthplace park offers new book club

Lincoln Birthplace park offers new book club

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park in Kentucky is offering a new book club. A statement from the National Park Service says the first Parks and Pages Book Club selection will be about the former president's wife. It's called “Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckly: The Remarkable Story of the Friendship Between a First Lady and a Former Slave."  A discussion on the book will be held on Jan. 24 and people can attend at the park or join a virtual discussion on the park’s Facebook page. The park service says all books during the club's first year will be on the same theme: first ladies.

