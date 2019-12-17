3 attorneys nominated for Family Court vacancy in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 attorneys nominated for Family Court vacancy in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Judicial Nominating Commission has announced three attorneys nominated to fill an upcoming judicial opening in Kentucky. The judge selected will fill a seat that Jefferson County Family Court Judge Deborah Deweese will vacate when she retires Dec. 31. The nominees are attorneys Bryan D. Gatewood of Fisherville, Lori N. Goodwin of Louisville and Ellie Kerstetter of Louisville. All have worked in family law. The commission sends the names to the governor, who has 60 days to appoint a replacement. The commission is led by Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.

