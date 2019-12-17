Former Kentucky edu leader takes job at Tennessee college - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Kentucky edu leader takes job at Tennessee college

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former Kentucky education commissioner is moving into a new role at a private Christian college in Tennessee. News outlets report Wayne D. Lewis Jr. has been named the inaugural dean of the College of Education at Belmont University at Nashville. A school news release issued Monday says Lewis' appointment is effective Jan. 1. Lewis resigned last week from the Kentucky Board of Education under pressure from the newly elected Gov. Andy Beshear and his newly appointed board. The Courier Journal reports Lewis was the state's first black education commissioner.

