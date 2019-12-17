Kentucky city hurt by coal layoffs gets Christmas kindness - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky city hurt by coal layoffs gets Christmas kindness

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky city hit hard by coal company's bankruptcy and the subsequent layoffs of hundreds of miners has been given a bit of salve in the form of Christmas cheer. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports members of Lexington's Heritage Baptist Church hauled about 4,000 toys to Harlan Baptist Church on Saturday to host a gift giveaway for local children. Many of the children belonged to laid off coal miners, some of whom took to blocking shipments of coal through Harlan County this summer to demand back pay from Blackjewel LLC. It's been about six months since the bankruptcy hit the county, and many families say they're struggling.

