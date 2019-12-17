Boeing gets FAA message, will halt Max production in January

By TOM KRISHER

AP Business Writer

27 March - 16 December 2019 (AP) - Boeing Co. got the message last week from U.S. aviation authorities: The grounded 737 Max jet won't be approved to fly anytime soon. On Monday, the company responded, announcing it will suspend production of the Max indefinitely starting in January. Boeing's huge plant in Renton, Washington, will be idled. But none of the 12,000 workers there are expected to be laid off. The Max was grounded in March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people. The FAA said last week that Boeing had an unrealistic timetable to get approval for the Max to fly again.

