Chester man gets decades in prison for Union Co. murder

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A Randolph County man who set up a booby trap in a rural Union County shed has been sentenced to 30 years in prison

Back in September a jury found William P. Wasmund guilty of first degree murder. 

Evidence showed Wasmund rigged a shotgun to fire when a door to the shed was opened. 

On Sept. 16, 2018 investigators found Jeffery A. Spicer, of Murphysboro. dead at the shed located at 7625 State Route 3 North. 

Sheriff's deputies arrested Wasmund the following February.

Wasmund will get credit for more than 300 days spent in jail towards his 30 year sentence.

Online court records show Wasmund has already filed an appeal.

