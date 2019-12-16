Wintry mix lingers tonight, sunshine returns tomorrow

WSIL -- We have nearly seen it all today with snow off to the north and storms to our south but we aren't out of the woods just yet.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for portions of the viewing area until 3 AM. As the back edge of the system that brought us all of the rain today moves through, more wintry precipitation is possible. Slick spots will be a possibility on the roadways tonight and tomorrow morning even in areas that don't receive additional precipitation. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight leading to the potential for refreezing on wet roadways. Use caution when driving tonight and tomorrow morning. Lingering clouds will move out tomorrow morning and by the afternoon we should see a bit of sunshine. However, it will still be cold, high temperatures are only expected to top out in the 30s.

We have drier and warmer weather in the forecast.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest tomorrow morning on News 3. We've got you covered!