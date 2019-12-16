Beshear joins critics of predecessor's spree of pardons

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has spoken out against his predecessor's spree of pardons. The new Democratic governor said Monday he wants to look forward and resist dwelling on former Gov. Matt Bevin's actions. But he joined the chorus of criticism aimed at the Republican former governor for his pardon-granting binge on the way out the door. Some lawmakers have called on federal and state prosecutors to investigate Bevin's pardons. Beshear says prosecutors should be allowed to “determine the next steps."

