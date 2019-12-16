Multiple home burglaries in Gallatin County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Multiple home burglaries in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Gallatin County Sheriff Shannon Bradley says he's working hard to find the person who's scaring people in the county. 

Sheriff Bradley says two homes on Roby Road in Equality were burglarized.  

He explains, "They actually kicked the door so it was actually breached so there was damage to the door. But very minimal damage. They tried to get in tried to get out as quick as they can. Just grabbed anything of value and get out."

Sheriff Bradley explains his department is short staffed and it makes finding a suspect challenging. 

He adds, " I can't be in equality same time as I am in New Haven or in Omaha same time as I am in Shawneetown. So we need the public's help."

Sheriff Bradley says any tip could lead them to the person responsible and bring an end to these crimes. 

He says, "Help us out. Keep your doors locked. If you see something suspicious, call us." 

Sheriff Bradley tells us no arrest have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department at (618) 269-3137.

