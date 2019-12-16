Shawnee Health nurses honored for excellence

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Two Shawnee Health Service nurses are being honored with national excellence awards.

Annette Miner, RN received the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The national DAISY Award recognizes nurses for their exceptional and compassionate care to patients and their community.

Lacey Dunn, CMA received the BEE Award For Extraordinary Nursing Support Team Members. The BEE Award (Being Exceptional Everyday) recognizes staff that support care of patients and family by honoring nursing assistants, medical assistants, and others.

Miner and Dunn both received a special pin, a hand-carved “Healer’s Touch” sculpture, and certificate. The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."