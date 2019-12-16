Missouri sues Doe Run over pipeline rupture in 2014 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri sues Doe Run over pipeline rupture in 2014

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says in a lawsuit against Doe Run Resources that a pipeline rupture in 2014 contaminated two rural waterways with mining waste. The state attorney general's office filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of the DNR.  The lawsuit contends mine tailings from the Sweetwater Mine and Mill in Reynolds County contaminated Adair and Logan creeks. The pollution allegedly occurred between October 2014 and April 2015. A Doe Run spokesman says the company plans to vigorously defend itself in court.

