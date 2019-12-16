Illinois driver imprisoned for 26th revoked license charge

By DON BABWIN

CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago man who spent decades getting arrested and convicted of driving on a revoked license is heading to prison to serve a six-year sentence after pleading guilty to his 26th charge. Sixty-two-year-old Steven Knutson of Round Lake Beach was sentenced on Monday in Lake County, nine months after police last cited him. Officials with the state's attorney's office in Lake County and the state agency that issues driver's licenses say they have never heard of anyone being arrested and convicted of driving on a revoked license so many times.

