Kentucky governor rescinds planned Medicaid work requirement - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky governor rescinds planned Medicaid work requirement

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has halted his Republican predecessor's efforts to impose work requirements for some able-bodied adults to receive Medicaid health coverage. The new Democratic governor on Monday called his action the “moral" thing to do. Beshear signed an executive order rescinding former Gov. Matt Bevin's plan to require some able-bodied recipients to either work, study or volunteer to maintain Medicaid coverage. A federal judge blocked the requirements before they took effect, but Bevin's administration had appealed. Beshear pledged to reverse the Medicaid waiver if elected. He says the plan would have stripped coverage for about 100,000 Kentuckians.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.