Kentucky governor rescinds planned Medicaid work requirement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has halted his Republican predecessor's efforts to impose work requirements for some able-bodied adults to receive Medicaid health coverage. The new Democratic governor on Monday called his action the “moral" thing to do. Beshear signed an executive order rescinding former Gov. Matt Bevin's plan to require some able-bodied recipients to either work, study or volunteer to maintain Medicaid coverage. A federal judge blocked the requirements before they took effect, but Bevin's administration had appealed. Beshear pledged to reverse the Medicaid waiver if elected. He says the plan would have stripped coverage for about 100,000 Kentuckians.

